JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 16,652 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,942.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.