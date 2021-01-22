JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €17.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.41 ($20.48).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €17.46 ($20.54) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.09 and its 200-day moving average is €14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -12.43.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

