JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €44.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.10 ($56.59).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

