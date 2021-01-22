JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €95.00 ($111.76) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE (PUM.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.40 ($104.00).

PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock traded up €1.16 ($1.36) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €87.66 ($103.13). The stock had a trading volume of 250,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63. PUMA SE has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a fifty day moving average of €88.63 and a 200 day moving average of €77.90.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

