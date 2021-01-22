JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,909 ($38.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £68.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,946.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,755.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,277 ($42.81).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

