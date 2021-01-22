JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. TheStreet raised Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $423.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $448.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.77 and its 200 day moving average is $230.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

