JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

