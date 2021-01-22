JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

