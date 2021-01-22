JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $47.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

