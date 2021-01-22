JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of THBIY opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

About Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

