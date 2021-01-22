JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

EBKDY stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

