JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RIO. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

