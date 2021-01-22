JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRCY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Sberbank of Russia has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

