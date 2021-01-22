JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $55.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

