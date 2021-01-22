JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price to $58.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of K opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

