JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) shares dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.73. Approximately 31,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

