JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Trading Down 0%

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.73. 31,329 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPGB. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

