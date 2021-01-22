JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.06 during trading hours on Friday. 254,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,484. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

