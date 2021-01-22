Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. 92,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,453. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

