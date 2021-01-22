JustBet Price Reaches $0.0002 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $203,855.70 and $21,907.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00127115 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00287764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00072063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00071356 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet.

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

