JustInvest LLC Acquires 797 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

