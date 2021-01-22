JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

