JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.