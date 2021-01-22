JustInvest LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.78.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.