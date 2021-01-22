JustInvest LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $84.26 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.