JustInvest LLC Has $629,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

