JustInvest LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $339.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

