JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

