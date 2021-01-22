Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.51. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $222.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

