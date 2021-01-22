KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Truist increased their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,074,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,906 shares of company stock valued at $14,901,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,377,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 171,983 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 2,581,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

