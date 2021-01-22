KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 14.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.81. Approximately 7,657,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 3,281,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

Get KE alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,334,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,843,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,523,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $96,441,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.