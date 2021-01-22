Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Down 2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. 728,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,092,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.