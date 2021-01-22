Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) stock opened at €550.20 ($647.29) on Tuesday. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €573.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €552.57.

About Kering SA (KER.PA)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

