Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $154.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $140.68 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

