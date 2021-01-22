Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.54

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.54 and traded as low as $112.20. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 7,253 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.54. The company has a market cap of £199.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

