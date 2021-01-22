Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 59,965 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NVS opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

