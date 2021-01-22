Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,250 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Target by 93.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,788,000 after acquiring an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

TGT opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

