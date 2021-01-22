Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.45 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

LLY opened at $202.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

