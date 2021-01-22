Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 237.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -171.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,265,594. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

