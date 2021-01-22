Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 340.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,920 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after acquiring an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.