Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

