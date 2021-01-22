Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 317.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $221.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of -460.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $4,016,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,138,119 shares of company stock valued at $205,830,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

