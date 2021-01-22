Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after purchasing an additional 721,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

