Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

