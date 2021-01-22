Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 20,958 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

