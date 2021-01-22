KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

KNX stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

