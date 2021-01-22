KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.15 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.