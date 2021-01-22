Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $41,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

KEYS traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $145.16. 1,289,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

