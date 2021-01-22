Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

KEYS stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market capitalization of £177.95 million and a PE ratio of 46.67. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 490.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 479.43.

Get Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) alerts:

In other Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) news, insider James David Knight sold 127,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £628,407 ($821,017.77).

About Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.