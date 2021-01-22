Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $247.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.